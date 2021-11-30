A convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
Alfredo Lorona, 35, is now residing at 7829 South Alicia Ave.,, #20 in Yuma.
He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
On January 23, 2018, Lorona pled guilty/no contest in the Yuma County Superior Court to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 7 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with 825 days served prior to sentencing. Lorona is currently on intensive probation for 10 years.
Lorona is considered a Level 2 sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend.