A convicted Level 2 sex offender has moved to a new address, according to the Yuma Police Department.
William Anthony Anderson, 57, is now residing at 3380 S. 4th Avenue, Space # 104.
Anderson is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Feb. 23, 1990, Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery.
As a Level 2 sex offender, Anderson is considered a medium risk to re-offend.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
