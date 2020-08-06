A convicted sex offender has notified the Yuma Police Department that she will be residing at a new address within the city.
According to information contained in a sex offender notification issued by Yuma police, Kimberly Sue Faz, 52, is now residing at 1946 S. Walnut Ave. Apt. 30.
She moved to the address in January 2019 and had previously been living in Apt. 18. Faz is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Dec. 14, 1993 Faz entered into a plea agreement in Yuma County Superior Court for one count of sexual conduct with a minor. She was sentenced to 24 months of probation. A police investigation revealed that Faz had sexual conduct with a 16-year-old boy. Then on Jan, 15, 2009, Faz was convicted of a probation violation for failing to register as a sex offender.