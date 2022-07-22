A convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
Miguel Aguilar, 26, has informed the Yuma Police Department that he is now residing at 1075 South Magnolia Avenue, #33.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
Miguel Aguilar, 26, has informed the Yuma Police Department that he is now residing at 1075 South Magnolia Avenue, #33.
He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Aug. 30, 2016 Aguilar was convicted of two counts of attempted molestation of a child.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
Anyone with any information regarding any criminal activity is encouraged to contact Yuma police at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly sunny. High 114F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 107F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.