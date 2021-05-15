The Yuma Police Department has provided a notification on a convicted Level 3 sex offender.
David Peter Calik Jr., 61, is now residing at 2153 E. 25th Place in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 260 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes.
Calik, who is not wanted by the YPD at this time, has been convicted of a sex offense that requires community notification.
On September 8, 2015, Calik was convicted of one count of distributing child pornography.
Calik is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.