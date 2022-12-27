A convicted Level 2 sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
A convicted Level 2 sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
Mark Quinn Anderson, 55, has informed the Yuma Police Department that he is now residing at 9351 E. 28th St., #172.
He is described as being six feet tall, weighing 215 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
On Oct. 2, 2017, Anderson was convicted of one sexually motivated count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old.
He was also convicted of one sexually motivated count of arranging a meeting with a minor.
Two years later, on Oct. 8, 2019, Anderson was convicted of one count failure to register for transient requirements as a sex offender.
Anyone with any information regarding any criminal activity is encouraged to contact Yuma police at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
