The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that a convicted Level 3 sex offender is residing at a new address.
Austin Michael Wilcher, 25, is now residing at 1508 W. 9th Place.
He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 157 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
On December 30, 2014, Wilcher pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse and one count of attempted sexual abuse in Yuma County Superior Court.
As a Level 3 sex offender Wilcher is considered to have a high risk to re-offend.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.