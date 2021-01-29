A convicted Level 3 sex offender has moved to a new address, according to the Yuma Police Department.
David Wayne Vanderveer, 61, is now residing at 5730 E. 32nd St., #50.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
On May 31, 1996, Vanderveer was convicted of one count of rape of a child.
He was also convicted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender on Oct. 5, 2011.
As a Level 3 sex offender Vanderveer is considered to have a high risk to re-ofend.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.