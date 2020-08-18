The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community of a convicted Level 3 sex offender’s new address.
According to information contained in a sex offender notification issued by Yuma police, Billy J Curtis, 35, is now residing at 2531 West 21st Street in Yuma.
He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 284 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.
On Sept. 8, 2004, Curtis was convicted on one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who was three years younger than he was at the time.
Curtis is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Office having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level 1 (low risk to the community), Level 2 (intermediate risk to the community) and Level 3 (high risk to the community).
