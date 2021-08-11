A convicted sex offender was among the more than 1,500 migrants apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from Friday through today.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Jorge Ramirez-Rivera, a 45-year-old from El Salvador, was part of a group of seven migrants who were apprehended at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The group was caught near County 23rd Street and the Salinity Canal after illegally entering the country from Mexico.
A records check conducted on Ramirez-Rivera at the Yuma station revealed that he was a registered sex offender.
Ramirez-Rivera was convicted of molestation of a child in 2012 in El Monte, California, for which he was sentenced to 142 days in jail.
He was subsequently removed from the U.S. following the completion of his sentence and now faces charges for re-entering the country after a previous removal.
So far this fiscal year, since October 1, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 429 sex offenders who illegally entered the U.S. at a location other than a designated port of entry.