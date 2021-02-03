A convicted Level 3 sex offender has informed the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office that he is now residing at a new address.
Frank Logan Jamison, 54, is currently residing at 11542 S. Camino Del Diablo. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
On Jan. 23, 1996, Jamison pled guilty to sexual assault in the 22nd Judicial District Court of Carbon County in Red Lodge, Montana. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana Department of Corrections on Feb. 26, 1996. His victim was an adult female who had met Jamison at a bar.
Jamison, who is not currently on probation or parole, is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.