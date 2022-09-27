A convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office of his most recent address.
David Eugene Rowell, 52, is currently residing at 9796 S. Chant Way in Yuma.
Rowell is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
On Sept. 29, 2009, Rowell was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a minor and violation of a promise to appear.
The victim was a female juvenile known to him.
On May 20, 2010, Rowell was charged with two counts of sexual contact with a minor under 12 years of age and sentenced to lifetime imprisonment at the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Then on Aug. 22, 2022, the Yuma County Superior Court dismissed both counts as originally charged and found Rowell guilty of an amended count One: attempted molestation of a child, a class three felony.
He was sentenced to time served and subsequently released from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
YCSO is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification Sex Offenders Law.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.
