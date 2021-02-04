A convicted Level 2 sex offender has informed the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office that he is now residing at a new address.
Rene Hernandez Jr., 30, is currently residing at 189 E. Juarez St. in San Luis. He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Hernandez, who is not wanted by the YCSO, has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification.
On Nov. 26, 2019, Hernandez was convicted of voyeurism in Yuma County Superior Court and sentenced to 1.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 175 days he had already served.
The victim was an adult female.
Hernandez, who is considered to have a medium risk to reoffend, is not currently on probation or parole.