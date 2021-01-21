The Yuma Police Department is advising the public that a convicted Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend is residing at a new address within the city.
According to information contained in a sex offender notification issued by the YPD, Albert C. Valenzuela, 69, is now residing at 1494 W. Hillside Place.
He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On May 21, 1993 Valenzuela pleaded guilty to 1 count of attempted molestation of a child.
