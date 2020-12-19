The Yuma Police Department is notifying the public that a convicted Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend is residing at a new address within the city.
According to information contained in a sex offender notification issued by the YPD, Benny Don Trotter, 46, is now residing at 2164 S. Madison Ave.
He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On May 27, 1993, Trotter was convicted of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Then on April 8, 1999, he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.