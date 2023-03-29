A convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office of a change in his address.

John Woolsey, 47, is now residing at 885 S. George Belle Ave. #15 in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

