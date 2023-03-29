A convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office of a change in his address.
John Woolsey, 47, is now residing at 885 S. George Belle Ave. #15 in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
On Aug. 30, 2012, Woolsey pled guilty in the Walsh County District Court in Grafton, N.D., to one count of indecent exposure.
He was sentenced to one year in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with 275 days suspended and credit for 75 days already served.
Woolsey was also given six months of supervised probation.
YCSO is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification Sex Offenders Law.
While not currently wanted by YCSO, Woolsey is considered to be an intermediate risk to reoffend due to his Level 2 classification.