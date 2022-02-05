A convicted sex offender has a new address.
The Yuma Police Department is advising the public that 65-year-old Richard Delafontaine is now residing at 1640 S. Arizona Avenue #342.
Delafontaine is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.
On July 26, 2016, Delafontaine was convicted of two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and sentenced to nine years in prison by then Yuma County Superior Court Judge Stephen Rouff.
In addition to being given credit for 805 days he had served at the Yuma County jail, he was also placed on 10 years of supervised probation, which was to be served upon completion of his prison sentence.
Delafontaine, who is a Level 2 sex offender, pleaded guilty to the two offenses in a plea agreement in which he admitted to downloading and sharing movies and images of children involved in sexual activity.
He was arrested at about 2:40 p.m. on May 13, 2014, by Yuma police after a search warrant was served at his home in the 7100 block of East 26th Street.
During Delafontaine’s arrest, Yuma police seized several electronic media devices, including two computers.
Police also stated that a subsequent forensic investigation of the devices resulted in the discovery of 153 videos of children under the age of 15 involved in sexual acts. A video of a nude adult female was found as well.
In late 2012, Yuma police were contacted by the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (AZICAC) Task Force about alleged activities being conducted by Delafontaine and initiated an investigation that ultimately resulted in his arrest.
Anyone with any information regarding any criminal activity involving a sex offender is encouraged to please contact the Yuma PD at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
