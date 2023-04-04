A Level 2 sex offender, who has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, has reported a change of his address.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Rafael Flesher, 57, is now residing at 2704 S. Avenue B #7. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
On May 24, 2016, Flesher entered into a plea agreement of guilty/no contest in the Yuma County Superior Court on one count of attempted molestation of a child.
His victim was an 11-year-old female who was known to him.
Flesher was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 1,337 days served prior to sentencing.
While not currently wanted by YCSO, Flesher is considered to be an intermediate risk to reoffend due to his Level 2 classification.