A Level 2 sex offender, who has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, has reported a change of his address.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Rafael Flesher, 57, is now residing at 2704 S. Avenue B #7. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

