Three convicted sex offenders have new addresses in Yuma County.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Martin Suro Jr., 34, is now residing at 3500 S. 4th Ave., Room 404, in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On March 2nd, 2013, Suro was arrested after he attempted to rape in Blythe, Calif. On June 13th, 2013, Suro pled guilty to assault with intent to commit rape in Riverside County Superior Court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Suro is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Bernard, 62, is now residing at 966 S. Palm Ave. in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Aug. 5, 1988, Bernard pled no contest in the San Juan District Court in Aztec, N.M., to one count of criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 18 months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, with one year of mandatory parole supervision upon his release from prison. His victim was an adult female who was unknown to him.
On Aug. 24, 2016, Bernard pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with 680 days credit for time served. Bernard is currently on lifetime intensive probation under the supervision of Yuma County Adult Probation.
Bernard is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
According to YPD, Jason Lee Sims, 52, is now residing at East Levee Road and Prison Hill Road (homeless), in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
In 1990, Sims was arrested in San Diego County for rape by force / fear but pled to sexual battery. He has been arrested numerous times for various crimes including four times for failing to register.
Sims is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.