Two convicted sex offenders are now residing at new addresses within the city limits.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Mario Chauncey Deprieta, 55, who is homeless, is now residing in the vicinity of 1st Street and Maiden Lane.
He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
In April 2007 Deprieta was convicted of one count of sexual abuse of a minor or ward.
He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in April 2016.
Deprieta is a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.
The YPD is also reporting that Nicole Renee Mothersole, 40, is now residing at 2621 S. Virginia Drive, #130.
She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
On May 14, 2003, Mothersole pled nolo contendere in the San Bernardino County Superior Court in San Bernardino, California to one count of oral copulation with a person under 18 years old.
The victim was a 17-year-old male who was known to her.
Mothersole is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.