Two men who have been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification have advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office that they are now residing at new addresses.
Dale Michael Hansen, 61, is now living at West 5th Street and South Avenue C in Yuma.
He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Oct. 24, 1986, Hansen entered a plea of nolo contendere in the El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., to one count of annoying or molesting a child.
He was sentenced to three years of probation with 30 days’ credit for time served.
The victim was a juvenile under the age of 14.
Then on Sept. 22, 1995, Hanson pled guilty in the San Bernardino Superior Court in Big Bear, Calif., to two counts of annoying or molesting a child and one count of attempted lewd or lascivious acts with child under 14 years.
He was sentenced to 13 years in the San Diego Department of Corrections.
His victims were a male juvenile and a female juvenile.
Julio Palencia, 51, is now living at County 19th Street and South Avenue H in Somerton.
He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On March 18, 2016, Palencia pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of sexual assault.
He was sentenced to 5.25 years imprisonment in the Arizona Department of Corrections with 27 days’ credit for time served.
The victim was an adult female known to him.
While neither men are currently wanted by YCSO, they are both considered to be an intermediate risk to reoffend due to their Level 2 classification.