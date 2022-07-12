The Yuma Police Department is informing the public that two Level 2 sex offenders, both of whom are considered to have a medium risk to reoffend, are now residing at new addresses within the city.
Victor Hernandez Zamora Jr., 45, is now residing at 213 E. Palo Verde St. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Nov. 25, 2014, Zamora Jr. was convicted of one count indecency with a child sexual contact.
Jeremy Allen Karnitz, 44, is now residing at 5433 E. 38th St. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 375 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
On Jan. 25, 2001, Karnitz was convicted of one count aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim more than five years old.
Both men have been convicted of sex crimes that allow for community notification. Neither man is currently wanted by YPD.
Anyone with any information regarding any criminal activity is asked to contact YPD at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
