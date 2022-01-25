Two convicted sex offenders, one of whom is considered to be homeless, are now residing at new addresses within the Yuma city limits.
According to the Yuma Police Department, James Walter Erickson, 62, is now residing at 3848 South Avenue 10E. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 189 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
On June 5, 2019, Erickson was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy, child molestation, incest and attempted sexual misconduct involving a minor by indecent exposure in Stone County Missouri Superior Court.
He was convicted of the offenses on September 3, 2019 and sentenced to five years of supervised probation. His victim was between the ages of six and 10 years old.
Erickson is a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.
YPD is also reporting that Clyde Shannonotto Purcell, 55, is staying in the vicinity of 16th Street and Riley Avenue. Purcell is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 236 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On April 9, 1998, Purcell pled guilty to three counts of statutory sexual seduction. He is a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.