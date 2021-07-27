Two convicted sex offenders, both of whom are considered medium risks to reoffend, are now residing at new county addresses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Corral, 48, is now residing at 940 S. Myrtle Avenue #6. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 320 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Corral, who is not wanted by the sheriff’s office, has been convicted of a sex offense that requires community notification.
On March 1, 2004, Corral pled nolo contendere in San Joaquin Superior Court in Stockton, California to one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
The victim was a 15-year-old female known to him and he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.
Corral, who is a Level 2 sex offender, is no longer on probation or parole.
The YCSO is also reporting that Angel Narvaez, 28, is now residing at 515 W. Orchid Street, in Somerton. He is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 251 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On April 7, 2016, Narvaez entered into a plea agreement in Yuma County Superior Court for one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
He was sentenced to seven years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 315 days previously served in custody.
Narvaez is currently on supervised probation for 10 years. The victim was a 12-year-old female.
He is also a Level 2 sex offender and not wanted at this time.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.