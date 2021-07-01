Two convicted sex offenders, one of whom is considered to have a high-risk to reoffend, are now residing at new county addresses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Nicole Renee Mothersole, 39, is now residing at 11476 S. Renee Avenue #9. She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
Mothersole, who is not wanted by Yuma police, has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification.
On May 14, 2003, Mothersole pleaded no contest in San Bernardino County Superior Court to one count of Oral Copulation with a person under 18 years old.
The victim was a 17-year-old male acquaintance.
The YCSO is also reporting that Thomas Paddock, 58, is now residing at 248 S. Avenue B., #106A in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
On April 26, 2011, Paddock was convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Yuma County Superior Court.
Paddock was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 183 days previously served.
The victim was a young juvenile female acquaintance.
Paddock is currently on probation and under the supervision of the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.
