Two convicted sex offenders, both of whom are considered to be moderate risks to reoffend, are now residing at new county addresses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), Matthew Dowd, 40, is now residing at 13743 E. 51st Place. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown/gray hair and blue eyes.
On May 8, 2013, Dowd pled guilty/no contest to two counts of attempted molestation of a child in Yuma County Superior Court.
His victims were two female juveniles who were known to him.
Dowd was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections and is currently serving a 20-year term of intensive probation.
The YCSO is also reporting that Miguel Cabrera-Rios, 52, is now residing at 15814 S. Lime Avenue in Somerton. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Sept. 24, 2002, Cabrera-Rios entered into a plea agreement in Monterey County District Court in Monterey, Calif., in which he pled guilty to one count of sexual battery by restraint and one count of threats with violence.
Cabrera-Rios had unwanted sexual contact with an adult female who was known to him.
He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison in the California State Prison. He is not currently on parole or probation.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.