Three convicted sex offenders, one of whom is considered to have a high risk to reoffend, are now residing at new county addresses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Pennington, 47, is now residing at 13118 E. 48th Drive. He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
On March 14, 2016, Pennington pled guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Wake County Superior Court in Raliegh, North Carolina and sentenced to 6-1/2 years.
Pennington was incarcerated for approximately 1-1/2 years and under supervision for four years, 11 months and 30 days. He is currently under the Interstate Compact and being supervised by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
The YCSO is also reporting that James Erickson, 62, is now residing at 13256 E. 41st Lane. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 189 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
On June 5, 2019, Erickson was found guilty in Stone County Circuit Court in Galena, Missouri of two counts of sodomy, and one count each of child molestation and attempted sexual misconduct involving a minor by indecent exposure.
The female victim, who was known to him, was between the ages of 6 to 10 years old and Pennington was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Torrance Hawley, 49, has also informed the YCSO that he is now residing at 12223 E. 39th Place. he is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
On November 22, 2005, Hawley entered into a plea agreement in Navajo County Superior Court in Holbrook, in which he pled guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14.
He was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison with credit for 535 days previously served and one year of community supervision.
Both Hawley and Erickson are convicted Level 2 sex offenders who are considered to be medium risks to reoffend while Pennington is a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
All three men have been convicted of sex crimes that allow for community notification. None of them are currently wanted by the YCSO.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.