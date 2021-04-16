A collaboration between Arizona Western College’s Student Health and Wellness and Student Activities departments, campus police and Professional Administrative Association brings a virtual presentation on sexual assault to the local community in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is recognized nationwide throughout the month of April.
Led by sexual assault survivor, advocate and expert Brittany Piper, the event will be held via Zoom from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 19. To access the meeting, visit www.Zoom.com and enter meeting ID number: 823 7886 1384, followed by the passcode: AWC.
The no-cost event is open to students, staff and members of the Yuma and La Paz communities at large.
An international activist, social justice photographer, speaker and healing coach, Piper has cultivated 400 programs spanning three continents and a decade of work, garnering recognition from entities like the U.S. Army, the Clinton Foundation, Cosmopolitan and Elite Daily. According to her website www.brittanypiper.com, Piper speaks to more than 10,000 students, employees, detectives, inmates and military service members each year on the topic of sexual assault prevention and recovery.
Piper is also the founder of The Functional Breakthrough Method, a one-on-one coaching and healing program for survivors of trauma.
“Throughout my life, I have been on the front lines of the battle for the lives of women,” Piper states on her website. “Whether in a slum in Uganda, a rape crisis center in South Africa, a rural village in India or even on a university campus in the United States, I have stood alongside the silenced and suffering of the world. All cut from different cloth, but fighting for the same thing – to be loved, seen and heard, wholeheartedly.”
For more information on the upcoming event, contact the AWC Student Health and Wellness Department at health.wellness@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7602.