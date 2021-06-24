A criminal complaint was filed Wednesday in Yuma Justice Court against the band teacher from the Gadsden Elementary School District who was arrested for allegedly having sexual conduct with a minor.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace pro-tem Yolonda Torok, 41-year-old Felix Francisco Armenta was informed that he had been charged with 14 felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
In addition to ordering Armenta’s bail remain at the $100,000 cash-only amount it had been previously set at, Judge Torok ordered a public defender be appointed to represent him.
She also scheduled his next court appearance for July 1 at 2 p.m. in Justice Court Precinct 2, however, will likely go before the grand jury before then.
If that does happen his next court hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
A former student reported him to San Luis police who, following an investigation, arrested him at his home on Monday.
According to Yuma Sun archives, Armenta was one of the teachers who escorted the Gadsden Band when it went to Spain in January 2016 to take part in the city of Madrid’s holiday parade.
In addition to being one of the teachers in the district’s Summer Music Camp, Armenta has been a member of various local south county bands, among them the International Mighty Mushrooms.
In a statement released to parents, staff and the community the day after Armenta’s arrest, Interim Superintendent Lizette Esparza said the district is aware of the situation and that the matter is under investigation and in the hands of law enforcement.
“We want to reassure everyone that the safety and welfare of our students is of utmost importance to our administration,” Esparza said.
Esparza added that the Gadsden Elementary School District takes all concerns seriously and works hard to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff.