• Dylan Lally as Frank-N-Furter
• Alexxis Vizcarra as Brad Majors
• Julia Castillo as Janet Weiss
• Skylar Domingos as Rocky
• Katie La Force as Riff Raff
• Meli Pope as Magenta
• Abigail Avila as Columbia
• Cody N. Beecher as Dr. Scott
• Joey Avila as Eddie
• Miranda Hillsbery as The Criminologist
• Ginnellie Gutierrez, Chloe Michael, Jennifer Tapia, Lucas Stancu and Matthias Rodriquez as the Transylvanians
