Yumans felt the earth move under their feet (as American singer Carole King would put it) Friday night as a 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Yuma just before 9 p.m.
According to Jana Pursley, a seismologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake originated 62 miles south of Yuma in Estacion Coahuila, Baja California. While USGS can’t make any predictions, Yumans shouldn’t be shocked if they feel another tremor.
“There’s always a chance to have something larger within the next few days, or something of a smaller magnitude,” Pursley said.
The quake jolted Facebook as well, surging posts from locals who felt the tremors.
“Earthquake in Yuma...or else a giant just shook my house,” wrote JA Sterling. And according to Don Pena, in the Fortuna Foothills “rock (and) rolled for quite a while.”
Others reported sitting in their vehicles, homes and RVs when the earthquake occurred.
“We have a rocking chair that was rocking all by itself and it lasted for a long time...or felt like it did,” wrote Judy Zeiss.
On the Richter scale, 5.5 is considered a moderate magnitude that may cause slight damage to buildings and other structures; however, according to a tweet by the Yuma Fire Department, local damage is unlikely to result from Friday’s quake.
Should an aftershock occur, YFD said there’s no need to call 9-1-1 unless there’s an emergency to report.
Real-time information on earthquakes and earthquake facts can be found on the USGS website, https://earthquake.usgs.gov.