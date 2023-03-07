The name on his ID might not be Elvis but when he visits Yuma at the Civic Center on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m., Scot Bruce will be ready to Shake, Rattle & Roll just like the King himself in the special 20th annual tribute to Elvis Presley.
“We have three things planned: shaking, rattling, and rolling,” Bruce said. “And the concert is a celebration of Elvis’s music. It’s a lot of fun. People dance, sing along, dress in costumes, bring their vintage cars and it’s a fun night. I love doing that. But this is really about the CASA program, raising money to help kids in the community.”
The tradition is said to be loved by many Yumans but especially those involved with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Yuma County and the Yuma Council for CASA, Inc. (YCCI). Where CASA provides volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the court system, YCCI provides monetary support as needed for the children’s unmet needs.
“I do this once a year and I go on stage and we put on a rock and roll show,” Bruce said. “After the show, we do meet some of the children that we’ve helped and it’s really fun to see them smiling and thriving and growing up. But really, it’s the volunteers throughout the year. They’re the ones who really get to witness the immediate effect of their assistance.”
Brooke Morris and Kerrie Underhill of YCCI explained that in the past 20 years, they’ve seen all sorts of needs arise and having the financial ability to support CASA through YCCI has made a big difference.
“In a lot of ways, we’ve seen kids go through the system that they need clothing – and if they go to kinship, which is if they go to a family to live with, sometimes they don’t have an extra bed but we can help them get that, you know? And we can get them musical instruments,” Morris said. “We try to make their life a little brighter, a little nicer … We see a lot of different things come through requests.
“We’ve paid for day camps, we’ve paid karate lessons, swim lessons, we’ve even bought athletic equipment so the kids could play balls. And we’ve even had some education scholarships that we’ve given out to kids that have graduated high school and have gone on. And at any time they show that initiative, we want to help them go beyond their 18 years when they age out.”
“We have a girl that’s at Embry-Riddle and this is her second semester,” Underhill added proudly.
While Bruce doesn’t have a personal tie to the cause, visiting Yuma is always like visiting home for him and he cares deeply for the CASA cause.
“Sometimes these kids are pulled out of these horrific environments, these situations with literally just the clothes on their backs and so this program gives them basic necessities like clothing, school supplies and things like that in addition to all these other wonderful things,” he said. “Just the basic necessities that we most often don’t really have to think about; they magically appear.”
The CASA volunteer is able to serve as an anchor navigating the child through the court system while so much change happens around them and YCCI serves to fill checks as able to provide.
Underhill explained that even if some things like sports or music items seem unnecessary, YCCI provides them because if the kids have “excelled in sports and music and all kinds of organizations and clubs in the school, they need to be rewarded for that. They have every right to be rewarded.”
Between CASA, YCCI and oftentimes the community, it’s always a team effort. And when Bruce comes to town, it’s even more so a communal effort.
“It does mean a lot, the more that I learn about because I can’t say that I’ve ever witnessed what these kids are experiencing so it just feels very good to be a part of it, knowing that everyone’s involved making a contribution to help these people,” Bruce said. “... And of course, by attending the show, people are paying for a concert ticket and they get to have a fun evening. But every ticket sold, all that money goes directly to the charity and each person who buys a ticket, they are also having a direct impact.”
While he enjoys traveling the world and performing with his bandmates, the Yuma show is particularly dear to Bruce because of the city and the opportunity to help. Last year’s concert happened to be the first since COVID-19 and Bruce reported that the turnout had been great with people already feeling safer and better about getting out then. He looks forward to a similar positive experience this year and seeing the CASA kids once more.
“Even though our interaction is limited to just visiting right after the show, I think of [the CASA kids] as my friends,” he said. “And it’s really fun, everyone’s half a foot taller every time. But most importantly, to see them thriving and happy and healthy. It warms my heart to see that.
“There’s one young man who’s – well, he’s been there every show and so whatever age he was when we started 21 years ago, but he’s – it’s neat to see him as a grown man and it’s a perfect example of a success story that he’s just doing great.”
YCCI is a 501c3 organization and everything raised stays in Yuma County. Advance tickets to the show cost $20 while tickets for children 12 and under cost $15. There will be prizes for costume and dance contests too. Tax-deductible donations are always welcome, per YCCI. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/shake-rattle-roll-yuma.