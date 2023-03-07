Scot Bruce returns

Scot Bruce regularly pays tribute to the King, Elvis. This year will mark the 20th annual concert.

 Image Courtesy of Scot Bruce

The name on his ID might not be Elvis but when he visits Yuma at the Civic Center on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m., Scot Bruce will be ready to Shake, Rattle & Roll just like the King himself in the special 20th annual tribute to Elvis Presley.

“We have three things planned: shaking, rattling, and rolling,” Bruce said. “And the concert is a celebration of Elvis’s music. It’s a lot of fun. People dance, sing along, dress in costumes, bring their vintage cars and it’s a fun night. I love doing that. But this is really about the CASA program, raising money to help kids in the community.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

