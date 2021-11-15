Robotic animal dolls may not be the first thought that comes to mind when considering a companion pet, but Diana Wise and Carol Brown believe otherwise. In fact, the two say Joy for All companion pets can make a big difference in providing comfort to aging adults with Alzheimer’s and dementia who are struggling with social isolation.
Wise saw this firsthand in her mother, who had dementia for years and lived in a memory care unit at an assisted living facility. Wise would visit her mother regularly, but when COVID hit, she could no longer do so.
“I was unable to see her for eight months,” said Wise, “And when I finally was able to see her, I saw the decline of how much the isolation affected her … [W]hen I found my mom, well, they said that all she did was sleep – what else was there to do? And so that isolation impacted her a lot. Her memory was just – everything had changed about her.”
Wise’s mother, Helen Espinoza, passed away in November 2020 from COVID complications. In the midst of her grief, Wise found herself wanting to do something in her mother’s memory that would help someone else. After having heard an idea from Brown about robotic companion pets, she soon had the idea to partner with her. As a result, Wise formed the “Share the Love” Helen Espinoza Memorial Fund.
“The first thing that came to mind was these animals to help with memory care units or caregivers, assisted living, with this isolation,” said Wise. “I mean, with COVID it really put a lot of perspective about how hard it is on these residents without having [companionship.] They can’t have little animals and stuff, but why not have this – the best, next best thing? You know, the interaction itself?”
The idea to use robotic pets came when Brown was doing her own research into solutions for the decline in quality of life brought on by isolation in these affected residents. Brown stated that with the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) Area Agency on Aging, she focuses heavily on three areas that affect seniors the most, and one of them is Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“For several years, we’ve been extremely aware that social isolation is causing a huge decline in quality of life and life expectancy in our seniors,” she said. “And COVID did shine a huge light on it: people started understanding how detrimental it is to be isolated like that. So we were looking for solutions prior to, but with COVID, it really lit a fire underneath to start seeking out possibilities to help resolve some of the issues going on.”
Brown explained that people with Alzheimer’s and dementia can struggle with extreme anxiety and agitation. They often benefit from having something to do with their hands. Their senses of time, space and reality can become skewed. Changes in environment or schedule can be really upsetting. And sometimes people with these diagnoses live alone with no help or companionship.
“On the other side is the caregiver, who – especially during COVID – found themselves 24/7 alone with that loved one, providing all the care because many of them didn’t want the services even coming into their home,” she said. “They were too afraid to let anybody in … So if their loved one isn’t sleeping, neither are they. So now the caregiver’s extremely stressed out, exhausted, overwhelmed, and they need help.”
Enter Joy for All’s lifelike robotic pets. With options between cats and puppies, the companion pets have heartbeats, can purr or lick, meow or bark, move and respond to motion, voice and touch. When needed, they can be muted as well. As robotic pets, they avoid the liabilities and dangers of caring for a living creature while still providing the comfort of an animal.
Brown had been demonstrating two pets in an interview with the Sun when a passerby had stopped to say, “Wow, I thought they were real!” Brown shared that she’s seen people visibly relax with the pets.
“There’s a lot of studies that were done years ago about giving folks with Alzheimer’s a baby doll,” she explained. “Many facilities don’t allow it. They consider it demeaning … But they were missing the point that if you’re not going to do that, then what are you going to do? You need to provide them with something that they can hang on to.
“Because these are so lifelike, it does exactly what the studies, the research, shows: it’s going to bring down the anxiety level. If there’s aggression, it tends to fall back down just as well … [and] you’re giving their caregiver a break.”
Wise and Brown shared that they hope not only to provide these pets to individuals with Alzheimer’s or their caregivers, but also to facilities with assisted living and skilled nursing memory care units where current shortages in staff mean individuals may be doing the work of two or three staff members at a time.
Brown shared that the Joy for All puppy typically costs about $140 while the cat costs $120. With bulk purchasing, she can bring the cost down a bit, but not by much. Additionally, the fund needs to cover rechargeable batteries for the pets.
The foundation will need to raise more funds to acquire more pets, but Wise and Brown reported that they’ve already been able to provide a few pets thanks to a donation made by AARP.
“So we were able to place a couple already at Daybreak Adult Daycare Center,” said Brown. “They are one of the providers that WACOG works with, so we were able to make a donation and bring them a puppy and kitten.
“They’re very popular. [The staff] make sure they handle it in a certain way so that there isn’t fighting. I think last time I talked to Mary, I think what they do is they got animal crates so when it’s time for them to go to bed, they get put in their crate.”
Seeing the difference the pets are making, Wise not only wishes to raise more funds to provide more of them, she also hopes to get the word out in case people may want to purchase the pets for their own family members.
“What I witnessed seeing the other residents that have Alzheimer’s, dementia: they do hold onto things and it gives them comfort,” she said. “My heart just went for this and so I know my mom would be really proud of that.
“… I needed something to come out positive about this, especially about how we’ve heard so much about the isolation with people in senior living homes and stuff, so we needed to have something a little bit more positive and something that we can do to uplift out of this whole thing.”
Wise and Brown also noted that despite the setbacks in kickstarting their fundraising campaign, now is a good time for people to learn about “Share the Love” and the Helen Espinoza Memorial Fund. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers month.
As older adults continue to face the obstacles of Alzheimer’s and dementia in a pandemic, Wise and Brown hope to further reduce isolation for Yuma County’s elderly one companion pet at a time.
To learn more about the Helen Espinoza Memorial Fund and make a donation, visit https://www.azfoundation.org/Donors/Give-to-a-Memorial-Fund/-Share-the-Love-Helen-Espinoza-Memorial-Fund. To learn more about WACOG and connect with the resources they provide to aging adults, visit https://www.wacog.com/area-agency-on-aging/
