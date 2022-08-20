SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Inflation and an increase in the number of people to which it serves meals is prompting this border city’s immigrant shelter to make an appeal to the public for donations of food.
Martin Salgado Ames, director of La Divina Providencia House of the Migrant, said the shelter is serving an increasing number of immigrants deported from the United States as well as needy residents of the city, depleting its food stores.
Salgado Ames said the shelter, on average, is serving more than 5,000 meals per month, up over its average a year ago.
“Between serving the deported people and the vulnerable people, we are exceeding the capacity of the House of the Immigrant. It’s been two years since we made an appeal of this type, but they are finishing up the reserves we need to continue providing this service.”
The shelter, which provides three meals a day, is preparing 2,700 total meals per month for deported immigrants and another 2,600 residents who cannot provide for themselves, he said.
He added those numbers could climb more in the months ahead if, as a result of the Biden administration’s lifting of the Stay in Mexico policy, more asylum seekers pass through San Luis Rio Colorado on the way to the United States.
Among the items needed by the shelter are eggs, beans, rice and disposable cups.
Salgado Ames said the shelter now gets funding for food from the United Nation’s International Organization for Migration, but said that assistance will end in November.
And owning to inflation, the contributions from local donors have tapered off, he said.
“Everything adds up,” he said. “If they bring a carton of eggs or a package of beans or rice, if they bring package of disposable plates or cuts, it helps us a lot. We know the economy affects everyone.”
Anyone wishing to donate can bring donations to the shelter located at Avenida Zaragoza and Calle 10.
For more information about needed notations, people can call the shelter at 011-52-653-3-4-9593 or 011-52-653-53 8-0290.