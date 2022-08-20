MIGRANTES 3 (copy)

Adults and children are served at meal time in la Divina Providencia House of Immigrants in San Luis Rio Colorado. The shelter’s manager says the shelter is depleting its food stores and is appealing to the public for donations.

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Inflation and an increase in the number of people to which it serves meals is prompting this border city’s immigrant shelter to make an appeal to the public for donations of food.

Martin Salgado Ames, director of La Divina Providencia House of the Migrant, said the shelter is serving an increasing number of immigrants deported from the United States as well as needy residents of the city, depleting its food stores.

