Shelters: U.S. policy won't have much impact on SLRC

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, SON – The “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers in the United States will not have a direct impact on this city, as this border point is not considered a waiting place for asylum seekers to the U.S.
Officials at local migrant shelters have assisted migrants of various nationalities since the flow began, including both individuals and entire families.
“There will be six host cities and San Luis is not among them. The closest city where the reestablishment of this policy is going to have an impact will be Mexicali,” announced Martín Salgado, director of the Casa del Migrante La Divina Providencia.
Since Monday, bound by a court order, the United States government reinstated the policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their applications to be reviewed by an immigration judge.
The policy, as part of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), was implemented during the Donald Trump Administration and suspended by the Biden Administration, a decision that was successfully challenged in court by the states of Texas and Missouri.
This policy did not previously have a local impact, although many asylum seekers were treated in shelters and then received in the United States at the San Luis Port of Entry.
“What happened before was that migrants were received here, but then they had to move to other cities in the United States where there are immigration judges, so the program did not actually operate here,” said Ascensión Serna, director of a San Luis Rio Colorado migrant shelter.
The two closest cities where asylum seekers will have to wait for their hearings in U.S. immigration courts are Tijuana and Mexicali. Other cities include Juárez, Chihuahua; Piedras Negras, Coahuila; and Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros, in Tamaulipas.
However, those interviewed agreed that this does not mean that the flow of migrants will decrease through San Luis Rio Colorado.
“We know that an average of 700 migrants are crossing through the Morelos area (Los Algodones) a day. Many of them leave here. We also think that the deportations of migrants and the return of asylum seekers will continue here,” noted Salgado.
“It seems that in recent days there have been changes, we see that many migrants from Haiti and Nicaragua are returning. We do not know if it is because the asylum requests have already been closed for them, but in two days we received 10 migrants from Nicaragua, and we did not see that before,” said Serna.
Serna predicted that the migrant flow will not decrease, even if this town is not part of the Remain in Mexico program.
“I think we will continue to see these numbers, at least I don’t think it will drop drastically. This phenomenon is changing but what we see is that before, the Border Patrol was looking for migrants to stop them, and now the migrants are looking for the Border Patrol to turn themselves in,” he said.
Serna added that they hope that the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees will provide them with more information soon on the operation of the program and the impact it could have on local border communities.