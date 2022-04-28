The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will soon have another device at its disposal for use in its crime-fighting efforts.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors authorized Sheriff Leon Wilmot to purchase a drone in an amount not to exceed $125,000, funded by a state grant for the purpose of enhancing border security.
After the county issued a request for proposals for an unmanned aerial system and received no responses, the sheriff asked for authorization to accept a quote of $118,950, plus shipping and handling, from DroneNerds. This quote was the lowest of four submitted to the Sheriff’s Office.
Drones enable law enforcement agencies to efficiently gather intelligence data that aids in protecting and serving the public, according to a staff report.
“This drone will be an invaluable tool to be used in search and rescue and other law enforcement operations, such as surveillance of criminal activity, and assessing dangerous situations, such as active shooter, hostage negotiations, suspicious activity, etc.,” the report stated.
In other action, the supervisors approved a price hike for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Restoration To Competency program for in- and out-of-custody patients. The forensic psychiatry services agreement with WellPath, the company that provides the service to the county, has been amended to reflect an annual increase of $112,077, or 19.19%, based on a minimum of six in-custody and out-of-custody patients. The new contract is effective April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2022.
This is the first amendment to the contract first signed in 2021 that set an annual cost of $584,102, based upon a six-patient daily minimum for in-custody and a four-patient daily minimum for out of custody.
The price hike is meant to defray the increase in costs incurred by WellPath to hire and retain the professionals necessary to fulfill its staffing requirements under the agreement.
Last March, the county separated the program from the jail’s medical services in favor of a stand-alone contract. Consequently, the supervisors approved a contract for forensic psychiatry services for the RTC program with Wellpath of Nashville, Tennessee, effective April 1 through March 31, 2022, with automatic renewals for five additional one-year periods. Wellpath was the only vendor who submitted a bid to the county’s request for proposals.
The county and the sheriff are charged by law with administering, managing and supervising the RTC program located at the Yuma County Detention Center. The program provides psychiatry services to the inmates and detainees of the jail, in accordance with applicable law, which includes “Rule 11 Competency Evaluation and Restoration Program Procedures.”
Wellpath administers the program at the jail for in-custody patients and at separate facilities provided by the county for out-of-custody patients. The program includes group and individual therapy and intensive medication treatment to restore individuals to competency “in an effective and timely manner.”
Psychotropic medications, competency groups, mock courts, individual competency sessions and competency study materials are used to address the capacities of patients related to competency.
The county’s RTC program has been housed in the Detention Center since June 2011. Prior to 2011, defendants ordered into the program were transferred outside the county to the Arizona State Hospital.
An average of 10 to 12 in-custody individuals per month and an average of two to three out-of-custody individuals per year participate in the program.
The supervisors also OK’d a memorandum of understanding between the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and the Yuma County Public Health Services District effective April 4.
The objective of the agreement is to improve community health in the county by enhancing public health instruction, practice, research and workforce development through academic and educational cooperation and mutual activities referred to as the Academic Health Department.
In addition, the supervisors authorized a contract between the Arizona Department of Health Services and the county’s health district regarding Senate Bill 1847 funding.
The law, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2021, requires that ADHS transfer $5 million from the state’s medical marijuana fund to the county health departments, in proportion to the population of each county, for the purposes of addressing public health issues and communities affected by drug addiction and incarceration. Yuma County expects to receive one-time funding of $148,000.
The county can use the funds to implement programs to address public health issues related to substance use disorder and other issues related to drug addiction and substance misuse. Marketing materials, such as brochures and posters, must first be approved by ADHS.