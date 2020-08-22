The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home Friday afternoon.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 2:06 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of possible deceased individuals inside a residence in the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue.
When deputies arrived on scene, they saw that the front door was open, and as they approached the house, they could see two people, a male and a female, lying on the floor and not moving.
Both were dead.
“It is currently being investigated as a homicide,” Pavlak said.
He added that the investigation is still in its early stages, and no further information was available.
