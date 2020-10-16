The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning that left one person wounded.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Edgar Guerra said the incident took place at about 1:51 a.m., with deputies responding to the vicinity of 5th Street and May Avenue for reports of shots fired.
The victim had been driving in the area when a dark-colored sedan, which was occupied by an unknown suspect, approached his vehicle.
The suspect then displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots at the 25-year-old male victim, who was struck once in his left leg, Guerra said. The victim, however, was able to drive himself to Yuma Regional Medical Center and was later released after being treated
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People also can visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.