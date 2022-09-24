The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of three people that occurred within minutes of each other in separate incidents on Thursday afternoon.
It is not known at this time if the shootings are connected.
“We have to establish evidence to determine if they are related,” YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said.
The first of the fatal shootings was reported at approximately 4:31 p.m., when deputies responded to a report of two unresponsive individuals on the side of the road in the area of County 13th Street and Avenue F.
Upon their arrival, deputies located the victims beside the road, both of whom had apparent gunshot wounds.
According to Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, both victims were examined and pronounced deceased at the scene
The Rural Metro Fire Department also dispatched an ambulance to the scene.
The identities of the two deceased individuals are not being released at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
Minutes later, what turned out to be the second fatal shooting of the day was reported at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 8100 Block of S. Mojave Lane.
When deputies arrived on scene there, they found a victim inside a home and rendered medical aid.
The victim was transported by Rural Metro ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.
Once again the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
This victim’s identity is also being withheld at this time because the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is encouraged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. The public also can submit anonymous tips on the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
