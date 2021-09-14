Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two drive-by shootings that happened Sunday night.
The first shooting happened at approximately 8:41 p.m. in the area of the 8100 block of South Mojave Lane.
Then at about 9:40 p.m. deputies responded to the corner of Coconino Lane and Crane Street for a report of shots fired.
“We don’t know if they are related but they both happened in the same area and about the same time frame,” said YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak.
Upon arrival to both locations deputies observed damage to residential structures, both of which were occupied at the time of the shootings.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Pavlak added that both drive-by shootings may possibly be connected, in that an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds in the areas from a dark colored vehicle.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to contact the YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.