Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person of interest in a shooting early Tuesday morning in which one person was wounded.
According to Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlek, at approximately 1:33 a.m. deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 11800 block of South Sheryl Drive.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies spoke to the victim in the incident, who had been shot once in the foot.
Pavlak said based on what the victim told deputies, 38-year-old William Ray McMillan of Yuma, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting.
“We are going by what the victim has said, so we need to talk to McMillan to find out what happened,” Pavlak said.
The victim told deputies that McMillan showed up to his residence and when he came out of his house, he allegedly shot him.
“No words were exchanged between the two,” Pavlak said.
The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and was later released after receiving treatment.
The YCSO would like to recommend to anyone in the public who sees McMillan not to approach him and instead contact law enforcement.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
