A school resource officer for Somerton and funds for relocation of the fairgrounds and the Highway 95 project are among the items up for consideration by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office has requested a new school resource officer to be assigned to the Orange Grove and Sun Valley elementary schools.
The supervisors will consider an agreement with the Somerton School District authorizing a deputy sheriff to be assigned as a full-time SRO, with the position being funded by the school district with reimbursement from the Arizona Department of Education School Safety Program Grant.
The supervisors are also expected to authorize the disbursement of an additional $234,300 in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to the Yuma County Fair for fairgrounds relocation site improvements.
At the May 1 meeting, the board authorized the disbursement of $4.7 million in state grant funding for the relocation project. However, a review of the current project turned up the additional grant funding.
The supervisors will also mull a new agreement for a $6 million award for the Agriculture Area Broadband Project. The Governor’s Office awarded the funding to the county for the construction of a fixed wireless broadband network for the agricultural industry. However, Gov. Katie Hobbs asked that the agreement previously approved in January be withdrawn and replaced with a new agreement.
Another agenda item is a funding agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the Highway 95 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, for the portion from County 22nd Street to County 11th Street. Yuma County submitted the project as the top regional priority project to the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the state appropriated $5.9 million in funding to cover the project.
Two discussion and action items are on the agenda, starting with a presentation of audit results from the Arizona Auditor General Office and Fester Chapman CPAs, contracted auditors, for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.
The other item is the possible adoption of 2024 state legislative proposals to be submitted by the county for consideration at the annual County Supervisors Association Legislative Summit to be held Oct. 11-13.
In addition, the supervisors will hear updates on the Greater Yuma Port Authority activities, Yuma County Middle Mile Broadband Project and state and federal legislative issues.
Also on the consent calendar is a letter of support for the City of Yuma’s application for a Building Resilient Infrastructure Communities (BRIC) Discretionary Grant for improvements to the stormwater infrastructure in the Hacienda Estates Subdivision.