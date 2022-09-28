The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three people who were killed in two separate shootings that happened minutes apart on Tuesday afternoon.
The first of the fatal shootings was reported at approximately 4:31 p.m., when deputies responded to a report of two unresponsive individuals on the side of the road in the area of County 13th Street and Avenue F.
Upon their arrival, deputies located the victims beside the road, both of whom had apparent gunshot wounds.
They have been identified as 28-year-old Kristin Carrillo and 31-year-old Daniel Herrera Jr. Both were residents of San Luis.
According to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, both Carrillo and Herrera were both examined and pronounced deceased at the scene
The Rural Metro Fire Department also dispatched an ambulance to the scene.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
Minutes later, at approximately 4:40 p.m., there was another shooting reported in the 8100 Block of South Mojave Lane.
When deputies arrived on scene there, they found a victim inside a home and rendered medical aid.
The victim was transported by Rural Metro ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
He has been identified as 45-year-old Juan Luna-Montijo of Yuma.
Once again, the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
Carrillo’s twin sister, Rebecca, has set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money to help pay for funeral expenses.
The GoFundMe page states that Carrillo was a mother of two, and her sister is hoping to raise $30,000.
It is not known at this time if the shootings are connected.