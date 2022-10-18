Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder that happened Sunday evening.
At approximately 6:31 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 3300 block of W. 5th Street.
Upon their arrival on scene deputies found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Paramedics from the Rural Metro Fire Department also responded to the call and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deceased man has been identified as 40-year-old Luis Castro, of Yuma, Next-of-kin notification has been made.
Detectives from the YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded as well and assumed the investigation into the murder.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the sheriff office’s website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
