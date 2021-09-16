The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in investigating several vehicle burglaries that happened Tuesday in the Sun Valley Estates.
At approximately 6:33 a.m. deputies responded to the 4100 block of West Linda Lane in reference to a suspicious person opening vehicle doors.
Deputies searched the neighborhood, but concluded that the suspect had left the area prior to their arrival.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that during the course of their investigation, deputies located evidence on scene which led them to determine that multiple vehicles in the area had been broken into.
She added that security footage of the suspect has been obtained and YCSO needs the community’s assistance in identifying the person.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Residents are also encouraged to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables from within.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.