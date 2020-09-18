The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen campaign sign from the front yard of a home in the Mesa del Sol subdivision in the Foothills.
“While we have had no official reports from victims, it was brought to the sheriff office’s attention this morning by an outside source that several campaign signs have been stolen,” said Lt. Sam Pavlak. “We encourage victims who have had their signs stolen to report it to law enforcement so it can be properly investigated.”
Pavlak said that approximately 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, home video surveillance in the area captured a man wearing a black sweater and light colored pants taking a Trump campaign sign from a residential yard.
In the video, the man can be seen getting out of the rear passenger door of a light-colored SUV, going into the yard, taking the sign, then getting back into the vehicle, which left the area immediately afterwards.
The YCSO is asking for the public’s help for assistance in identifying the man on video and to report any damaged or stolen political signs to your local law enforcement agency.
Pavlak said that per Arizona Revised Statute 16-1019.A, it is a Class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization.
He added that anyone caught stealing a sign could face other potential charges such as trespassing, criminal damage, burglary and theft.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the website www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.