Work began on Monday in Yuma to remove shipping containers that were used to plug in gaps in the fencing along the state’s southern border with Mexico.
Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, wanted to stress that the shipping containers were always meant to be a temporary solution until the federal government actually filled the gaps with permanent fencing.
“It is a shame that the state of Arizona had to spend money for something that was the federal government’s responsibility,” Lines said.
Then-Gov. Doug Ducey had the shipping containers put in place in August because Yuma had become a popular crossing point for migrants.
However, in December the state agreed to remove the containers by Jan. 4 as part of an agreement with the U.S. government to settle a lawsuit over trespassing on federal lands.
Lines said as part of that agreement, the federal government has also agreed to fill in all the gaps with some type of cementitious mat barrier within 120 days.
According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, nearly 1 million migrants crossed through Arizona’s southern border since Biden took office.
Additionally, migrant apprehensions increased a record-setting 171 percent in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector between 2021 and 2022.
Lines said he was concerned over what will happen now that holes will once again be left open, saying the Biden administration has essentially ceded control of the border to the cartels.
“It is a bad situation that is only going to get worse,” Lines said. “The border is a disaster. It is worse than it has ever been before.”
He added that although migrant encounters actually increased while the shipping containers were in place, it at least gave the Border Patrol an operational advantage when responding to large groups because migrants were only able to cross an open area on the Cocopah Tribe’s Reservation.
“When Border Patrol agents are busy apprehending and processing migrants, that is when we see the hard drugs being smuggled across and the human smuggling happening,” Lines said.
In addition to the nonprofits being overwhelmed and the Border Patrol having limited manpower, Lines said he is also worried about migrants crossing through farmland and damaging crops.
While it was previously reported in the Yuma Sun that it cost about $95 million in taxpayer dollars to fill the gaps in the border wall with shipping containers, the state is paying another $76 million to remove them.
The shipping containers, once removed, are supposed to be sent to the Arizona State Prison Complex – Yuma, but the Governor’s Office has not responded to requests for information.