The Yuma City Council adopted a resolution approving the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program. Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop voted yes, but “with reservations” due to concerns with the Hotel Del Sol project.
The city’s longtime plan has been to turn the vacant Hotel Del Sol, 200 E. 3rd St., into a transit hub that would serve several modes of transportation, help revitalize the “heart of the city” and support the community’s transportation needs.
Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself, citing a conflict as his firm might work on a CIP project. He turned the meeting over to Councilman Gary Knight as Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon was not in attendance.
The CIP outlines planned new construction, facilities projects and major equipment purchases costing $25,000 or more. The five-year CIP lists 211 projects totaling more than $284 million.
The councilors did not have any questions nor did they discuss the agenda item.
One member of the public asked to speak. Gary Wright called the expansion of the Desert Dunes Reclamation Facility a “winner” for addressing water shortage and doing something with the wastewater.
However, Wright questioned the need for a transportation hub with a $16 million price tag. He noted that the CIP shows that $3.5 million in matching funds will come out of the general fund and $387,214 from city road tax revenues. Wright called these “very precious funds” as they pay for salary increases, public safety and road maintenance.
Knight explained that the city received a $10.6 million grant from the federal government for the project and the $3.5 million shown in the general fund is a “placeholder” while the city works out a deal with a private developer. Plans call for a public/private partnership with the matching funds coming from the private sector.
“We’ve had plans proposed and brought to us that indicate we will have a private sector developer provide those $3 million funds that are the matching funds that go with the grant,” Knight said. “Until we get that deal finalized, it’s shown coming out of the general fund. That’s not where it’s intended to come out by any means, but that’s where it has to be shown.”
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton noted that the city is currently in the process of putting out a request for proposals for a private entity to help with that project.
Wright also questioned the need for a transit hub, noting that traveling agencies are drying up as travelers book tickets online. He asked whether technology will “overshadow this proposed project and the demand to have this transportation hub.”
Councilwoman Karen Watts replied: “I don’t think it has anything to do with travel agencies. It’s more about having … a station for people to wait for the train or bus.”
Simonton added: “It’s not just a ticketing location. This is a hub for all of these transportation means to come together. It’s not just to sell tickets. It’s for people to wait for the train, to wait for the bus.”
Watts also added that it will stimulate the economy in the downtown area. “That’s going to be something that will draw people in and bring in more revenue, and it’s going to be an attractive addition, instead of this blighted area that it is currently. I think it’s a good project.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the CIP, however, Shoop said she would be voting for it “with reservation.”
In an email to the Yuma Sun, Shoop later explained her reservations, pointing out that her “concerns are reflective of the community.”
“Multimodal is a passé term and was created by (Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization) before computers and smartphones,” she wrote. “Would you go to an office for tickets or schedule rather than doing business from your desk?”
Shoop acknowledged interest in the rehab of the whole building by private entities “but not for multimodal.”
She also noted that the federal government still has grants for multimodal/transportation purposes only that could potentially further fund this project.
“The administrator and council members know my concerns as I have expressed them,” Shoop said.