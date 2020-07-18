Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office provided immediate care to a shooting victim Thursday night by applying a tourniquet to one of his legs that was bleeding heavily.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, at approximately 10:43 p.m. deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of South Pageant Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man who had been shot.
‘The victim sustained significant injuries to his legs,” Pavlak said
Deputies remained with the man and rendered aid until medical personnel responded.
Pavlak said the man, whose name was not released because he is a victim, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix for advanced medical care.
The man is currently in critical condition.
There is currently no suspect information at this time and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be left on the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.