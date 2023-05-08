The Andale’s Apparel program from Arizona Western College helps professionally clothe AWC students and now, Yumans will have a chance to help support the program.
From May 15 – 19, Dillard’s customers in Yuma can mention AWC during checkout in the store’s “Missy Denim Section” so that 10% of their purchase order will be donated to Andale’s Apparel.
The program is AWC’s free business clothing resource. A 2021 Innovation Fund award winner, it was designed to give current and recently graduated AWC students access to professional clothing that’ll boost their confidence as they pursue opportunities like job interviews, networking events and conferences.
“Andale’s Apparel is an amazing program that has helped to support so many students in finding the appropriate clothing for every occasion,” said Maiah Meza, an AWC student and ambassador.
Since its start in April 2021, the program has served 263 students at the AWC Yuma Campus, the college reports. Clothing offered include slacks, blouses, jackets, belts, shoes and more.
And Andale’s Apparel isn’t only offered at the Yuma Campus; it has districtwide locations at the Parker Learning Center and San Luis Learning Center, too.
Aside from mentioning AWC at Dillard’s, folks can provide additional support by donating to the program. For more information, contact apparel@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7624. A clothing drop-off location can be found at AWC’s Career and Advisement Services department, located in the 3C Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E. Other community clothing drop-off locations can be found at azwestern.edu/andales-apparel.
