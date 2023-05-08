The Andale’s Apparel program from Arizona Western College helps professionally clothe AWC students and now, Yumans will have a chance to help support the program.

From May 15 – 19, Dillard’s customers in Yuma can mention AWC during checkout in the store’s “Missy Denim Section” so that 10% of their purchase order will be donated to Andale’s Apparel.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

